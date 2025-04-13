Arrest warrant against 53 including Hasina, Rehana, Tulip, Radwan

This time the court has ordered to issue arrest warrant against 53 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, Rehana’s daughter Tulip Siddiq, and son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby.

The order was given in connection with three more separate cases filed on charges of the corruption allegation in plot allocation.

Senior special judge of Dhaka Metropolitan, Md Zakir Hossain, passed the order today, Sunday, after taking into cognizance the charge sheets in three separate cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Sources at the ACC and the court confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.