Arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina, daughter Saima in plot allotment corruption case

The ACC filed two separate cases against Sheikh Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed last January on allegations of acquiring two plots, each 10 katha in size, in the Purbachal New Town project by withholding information and misusing power. A total of 23 people, including officials from the housing and public works ministry and RAJUK, have been accused in the case.

The ACC has stated that Sheikh Hasina, through abuse of power and corruption, had a 10-katha plot allotted under her own name in the Purbachal New Town project. A case has been filed on this allegation with her as the main accused. Through misuse of power and irregularities, another 10-katha plot was allotted in the same project under the name of her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy. The other case regarding this incident was filed against Joy as the main accused, and Sheikh Hasina as an associate.

Sheikh Hasina has been accused in a total of six cases on allegations of irregularities in plot allocation under the Purbachal New Town project.