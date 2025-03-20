ACC files two cases against Saima Wazed Putul

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate cases against Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for allegedly obtaining appointment as WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia through using false information and extracting Tk 330 million from 20 banks in the name of Shuchona Foundation.

ACC Director General (Prevention) Md Akhter Hossain told journalists that the ACC Deputy Director Tahsin Munabil Haque filed two cases at the ACC's Integrated District Office Dhaka-1 today.

In one case, Saima Wazed Putul has been accused of abusing power, doing fraudulence, and forgery to secure the position of Regional Director of the World Health Organization's South-East Asia Regional Office.

The second case alleged that Saima Wazed Putul and Nazrul Islam Mazumder colluded to misuse their power and exert undue influence over member banks of the Bangladesh Association of Banks, compelling them to contribute Tk 33.05 crore from their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to Shuchona Foundation, where Putul herself was the chairperson.

According to the case statement, Putul is accused of fabricating credentials in her application for the WHO Regional Director post in 2023.