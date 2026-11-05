Public holidays 2027: Dates, Eid timings and duration

The Ministry of Public Administration has released the list of holidays for the year 2027.

According to the list, there will be five days of holiday for the holy Eid-ul-Fitr and six days for Eid-ul-Azha next year.

Depending on the moon sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr may be on 10 March and Eid-ul-Azha on 17 May of the coming year.

On the other hand, there will be a two-day holiday for the Sharadiya Durga Puja.

he list of holidays was published today, Thursday, through a gazette notification following the approval by the Cabinet.

Earlier, the Cabinet approved the holiday list for the next year during a meeting on 2 November.