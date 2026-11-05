Public holidays 2027: Dates, Eid timings and duration
The Ministry of Public Administration has released the list of holidays for the year 2027.
According to the list, there will be five days of holiday for the holy Eid-ul-Fitr and six days for Eid-ul-Azha next year.
Depending on the moon sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr may be on 10 March and Eid-ul-Azha on 17 May of the coming year.
On the other hand, there will be a two-day holiday for the Sharadiya Durga Puja.
he list of holidays was published today, Thursday, through a gazette notification following the approval by the Cabinet.
Earlier, the Cabinet approved the holiday list for the next year during a meeting on 2 November.
According to this list, there will be 15 days of general holidays and 14 days of holidays by executive order. However, among these holidays, seven days coincide with the weekly holidays.
As a result, government officials and employees will effectively enjoy 22 days of holiday.
General Holidays:
Generally speaking, a general holiday is one that is primarily for celebration or observance. It is universal and applies to everyone.
According to the declared holidays, the 15-day general holidays include 21 February (International Mother Language Day), Jum''atul Bida (5March), Eid-ul-Fitr (10 March), 26 March (Independence and National Day), 13 April (Chaitra Sankranti, applicable only for Rangamati, Khagrachari, and Bandarban Hill Districts), May Day (1 May), Eid-ul-Azha (17 May), Buddha Purnima (20 May ), July People's Uprising Day (5 August), Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) on 15 August, Janmashtami (25 August), Bijoya Dashami (10 October), National Revolution and Solidarity Day (7 November), Victory Day (16 December), and Jesus Christ's Birthday (Christmas) on 25 December.
Holidays by Executive Order:
Holidays given by executive order are primarily considered for specific categories of people. For instance, it includes government holidays for officials and employees before and after Eid. This time there are a total of 14 days of holidays by executive order. These include Shab-e-Barat (24 January), Shab-e-Qadr (7 March), two days before and two days after Eid-ul-Fitr (8, 9, and 11, 12 March), Bengali New Year (14 April), two days before and three days after Eid-ul-Azha (15 May and 16 and 18, 19, and 20 May), Ashura (16 June), and Durga Puja's Nabami (9 October).
Optional Holidays:
In addition to general and executive holidays, there is another type of leave known as optional leave. However, despite being termed optional, it cannot be taken at will. Essentially, one can opt for a maximum of three days a year according to religious observances. Each employee must seek prior approval from the concerned authorities at the beginning of the year to enjoy the three designated optional holidays according to their religion. Permission can be granted to combine optional holidays with general, executive, and weekly holidays.
For Muslims, optional holidays include Shab-e-Meraj, the third day after Eid-ul-Fitr, the fourth day after Eid-ul-Azha, Akheri Chahar Shomba, etc. For Hindus, they include Saraswati Puja, Doljatra, and others. For Christians, there are holidays like the English New Year, and for Buddhists, holidays like Maghi Purnima.