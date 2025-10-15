Chief Adviser returns home from Rome

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus returned home this morning, ending his two-day visit to Rome to join the World Food Forum (WFF) at the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) headquarters in the Italian capital.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Chief Adviser landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here around 8:20am today, Wednesday, said Chief Adviser’s Press Wing. Earlier, the flight departed from Rome for Dhaka at 7:20pm on Tuesday (Rome Time).