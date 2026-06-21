Dengue cases rising, patients detected in 58 districts, Barishal worst affected

Dengue cases are on the rise. Patients have already been detected in 58 districts, with the highest numbers being reported in the districts of Barishal division.

According to data released yesterday, Saturday, by the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), dengue patients were detected in 58 of the country's 64 districts between 1 January and 19 June this year.

The six districts where no dengue cases have been identified are Shariatpur in Dhaka division, Moulvibazar in Sylhet division, with Kurigram, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh in Rangpur division.

However, both the number of infections and deaths remain lower than that during the same period last year. Between 1 January and 19 June last year, 7,077 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals and 30 people died from the disease. During the same period this year, 4,680 dengue patients were hospitalised and seven people have died.