Mobile courts to be conducted to prevent dengue: Health Minister
Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain today, Saturday said mobile courts will be conducted within the next two to three days as part of efforts to prevent dengue.
"Institutions where Aedes mosquito larvae are found will face penalties. Mobile courts will be conducted after two to three days to strengthen dengue prevention measures," he said.
The minister made the remarks while inaugurating a three-month special dengue prevention campaign at Rabindra Sarobar in the capital's Dhanmondi area today, Saturday morning.
Mentioning the risk of bleeding complications among dengue patients this season, Sakhawat said physicians fear that cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever may increase.
"Bleeding may occur in some dengue patients. Therefore, we must remain vigilant and take preventive measures in advance," he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Administrator Abdus Salam urged citizens to remain alert to prevent the spread of dengue.
"Our survey has identified 63 wards under the DSCC as being at risk of dengue, while 28 wards are at higher risk," he said.
Abdus Salam said dengue prevention would be possible only through coordinated efforts by city dwellers and the city corporation.