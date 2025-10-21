Dengue cases rising, government remains indifferent

Dengue has now become a permanent public health concern in Bangladesh. This year, dengue patients have been identified in 63 districts of the country. Several variants of dengue infection are being noticed currently.

Public health experts believe the infection is spreading so extensively and in such a critical manner that managing the situation is becoming increasingly difficult.

Government data shows that only the northern district of Joypurhat has yet to report dengue cases this year. However, the civil surgeon in the district said that patients were detected there last year.

Over two decades of experience show that the government only springs into action when the dengue situation deteriorates. The ministry of local government, rural development and co-operatives claims to be working on mosquito control.