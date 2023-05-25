US motive good, we welcomed it: Mujibul Haque

Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "The US visa policy on Bangladesh suggests that the country wants a fair election here that will be a competitive one. Our party also agrees with this. We said we don’t have any objection regarding the visa policy the US government has announced. It is their matter if they take any action regarding visas against those who will try to manipulate the elections."

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Dhaka in a Facebook post said ambassador Peter Haas met Thursday with representatives of the Bangladesh Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP, and Jatiya Party.

"We support free and fair elections. The new visa policy to restrict visas to those who undermine the democratic process applies to everyone," reads the Facebook status.