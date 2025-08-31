Final disposal of cases against Hasina before February: Chief Prosecutor
Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam said that the final disposal of several ongoing cases against Sheikh Hasina at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) will be held before February 2026.
Speaking to BSS today, Tajul Islam acknowledged the challenges in advancing the trials but expressed confidence that the proceedings would soon become more visible to the public.
"There have been numerous obstacles in moving the trial forward, particularly due to the involvement of police personnel in human rights violations during the July events," he said.
"Investigating the police was difficult, and many crucial pieces of evidence were destroyed. However, we have made significant progress," he added.
The Chief Prosecutor also assured that the tribunal would follow international legal standards to ensure the legitimacy of the trials.
He added that the ICT is now in its final phase of gathering testimonies, while other key pieces of evidence including videos, call records, and forensic reports have already been submitted to the court.