Ground report behind decision on transferring OCs, UNOs: EC

“The election commissioners visited different districts throughout the last week. Later, the commission convened a meeting on 30 November and took the decision as per the commissioners’ findings. They had various information from candidates or other sources at field level and the decision came accordingly,” he said.

On Thursday, the commission formally directed the home and public administration ministries to submit transfer proposals within 5 December. At the initial phase, the commission sought proposals for the OCs who have already spent more than six months at their current work stations, and UNOs who have spent more than a year.