Ground report behind decision on transferring OCs, UNOs: EC

The election commission (EC) has said that its decision on transferring officers-in-charge (OCs) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) stemmed from the commissioners’ ground observations.
Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary of the EC secretariat, came up with the statement while talking to reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.
“The election commissioners visited different districts throughout the last week. Later, the commission convened a meeting on 30 November and took the decision as per the commissioners’ findings. They had various information from candidates or other sources at field level and the decision came accordingly,” he said.
On Thursday, the commission formally directed the home and public administration ministries to submit transfer proposals within 5 December. At the initial phase, the commission sought proposals for the OCs who have already spent more than six months at their current work stations, and UNOs who have spent more than a year.
Earlier, election commissioner Md Alamgir expressed the commission’s intention against bringing any changes in the police and the administration. He feared that a major shake-up in the administration may lead to chaos.
Asked about the commissioner’s statement, additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said he is authorised only to brief about the commission’s decision. However, the commissioner might have expressed his personal opinion.
The additional secretary also ruled out possibilities of chaos due to the reshuffle, saying “a public servant is supposed to perform his duties wherever – upazila and district – he or she gets posted.”