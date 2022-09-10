Expectations, gains and disappointments too

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and prime minister Narendra Modi during their summit meeting in New Delhi renewed their political commitment to take relations between two countries forward. However, there is no progress over the Teesta treaty, long expected by Bangladesh, and the matter remains unresolved.

This time, an MoU has been signed to withdraw water of Kushiyara river. India has offered Bangladesh free transit facilities to export goods to a third country. India has also made a proposal to construct a highway in Bangladesh to connect its state of West Bengal with the state of Meghalaya. Bangladesh has requested India to ensure supply of essential commodities including diesel, rice and wheat.

About signing these MoUs and proposals during the prime minister's India tour, diplomats and analysts said there were the expectations surrounding the trip of prime minister, there are gains as well as disappointments. Some said the trip reveals continuity of close relations. However, there are no big gains. Some say India, in its own interests, has to attach special importance on the close relationship with Bangladesh to take forward relations.