Bangladesh welcomes eligibility for DFC financing
The Government of Bangladesh welcomes the announcement by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) making projects in Bangladesh eligible for DFC financing.
This development reflects the Government of Bangladesh’s sustained diplomatic engagement with the US Government and marks an important milestone in further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding opportunities for investment and economic cooperation, says a media release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
Eligibility for DFC financing is expected to open new avenues for attracting US investment, mobilising private capital, and facilitating commercially viable, development-oriented projects in Bangladesh.
It is expected to facilitate greater participation of US businesses, strengthen investor confidence, and support the development and sustainable economic growth in Bangladesh.
The eligibility also reflects growing confidence of the international community in Bangladesh’s economic prospects and the ongoing reform initiatives of the present government to improve the investment climate, enhance the business environment, and strengthen labor standards.
The Government of Bangladesh looks forward to translating access to DFC financing into tangible investment, stronger economic ties, and shared prosperity for the peoples of Bangladesh and the United States.