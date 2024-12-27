Tension remains in health sector, lack of priority implementation

As many as 810 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country on 1 January 2024, the first day of the outgoing year. Till being ousted, the Awami League government didn’t take any effective initiative for dengue prevention.

Coming to the year end, the number of hospitalised dengue patients surpassed 100,000 till yesterday, Thursday. Meanwhile, 569 people have died. Dengue hasn’t get enough attention from the interim government either. There was a fear of dengue continuing throughout the year.

The issue of people injured during the student-people mass uprising in July and August was the most-discussed topic in the field of healthcare. Health adviser Nurjahan Begum had stated during an interview with Prothom Alo in the last week of August that her priority was to make quality arrangements for the treatment of those injured at the time of the movement. However, there is criticism regarding inadequate treatment of injured people

A political government ran the ministry in the first seven months of the current year. Then the interim government took the charge. People concerned feel the health sector is somewhat at a loss. There’s a crisis of leadership. Though there hasn’t been any big news about financial corruption, various questions have arisen regarding transfers and postings.