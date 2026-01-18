If BNP comes to power, a separate wing under the liberation war ministry will be created: Tarique Rahman

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman has announced that if the BNP can form the government, a separate department under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs will be established to take care of the families of the martyrs and injured of the July 2024 mass uprising.

The BNP leader said that those who sacrificed their lives and made sacrifices for the country's independence in 1971 and those who fought to protect independence and sovereignty in 2024 are warriors of the same lineage.

He made this statement as the chief guest at a meeting with the families of the martyrs and injured of the July mass uprising, held today, Sunday, at the auditorium of the Krishibid Institution in Khamarbari, Dhaka.

The meeting was chaired by BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan.

The special guest was the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Tarique Rahman's wife Zubaida Rahman was also present.

