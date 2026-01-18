Families of July martyrs, injured
If BNP comes to power, a separate wing under the liberation war ministry will be created: Tarique Rahman
BNP chairman Tarique Rahman has announced that if the BNP can form the government, a separate department under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs will be established to take care of the families of the martyrs and injured of the July 2024 mass uprising.
The BNP leader said that those who sacrificed their lives and made sacrifices for the country's independence in 1971 and those who fought to protect independence and sovereignty in 2024 are warriors of the same lineage.
He made this statement as the chief guest at a meeting with the families of the martyrs and injured of the July mass uprising, held today, Sunday, at the auditorium of the Krishibid Institution in Khamarbari, Dhaka.
The meeting was chaired by BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan.
The special guest was the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Tarique Rahman's wife Zubaida Rahman was also present.
Tarique Rahman said, "When you were passionately expressing your pain, suffering, and sacrifices, I and Mr. Nazrul Islam Khan (BNP Standing Committee member) made a decision, which he has presented before you. When BNP was previously in charge of running the state, it had established the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs for the welfare of the freedom fighters of 1971 and their families. We have decided that, Inshallah, if BNP can form the government with the support of the people, a separate department under that ministry will be established to take care of the families of the martyrs and fighters of the July mass uprising."
Tarique Rahman further said, "We cannot bring back the ones we have lost, but it is the state's responsibility to take care of the needs and concerns of the family members left behind. Because you too are freedom fighters, you are also warriors."
Tarique Rahman said that in 1971, the people of this country sacrificed their lives for independence, and in 2024, people took to the streets again to protect freedom and sovereignty. "Independence was achieved in ''71, and that very independence was protected in 2024."
The BNP chairman highlighted the severe humanitarian catastrophe in the long-standing anti-fascist movement extending over more than a decade and a half, particularly during the July mass uprising.
He said, "Just in the July mass uprising, more than 1,400 people were martyred and about 3,000 people were injured. Among them, there are several hundred people who have lost one or both eyes, and many have been permanently disabled. The manner in which people were killed can simply be termed as genocide."
Recalling his speech on 19 August 2024, Tarique Rahman said that on that day, he had mentioned the names of martyrs from various classes and professions — university students, college and madrasa students, school students, lawyers, masons, shop employees, drivers, labourers — even six-year-old child Riya was not spared from that genocide.
He said, "The movement of 2024 was not of any individual, party, or group. People from all walks of life, irrespective of party, opinion, religion, and caste, took to the streets for the sake of the country's independence. Every picture of that day stands as testimony."
Tarique Rahman said, "I say, 1971 was the year of gaining independence, and 2024 was the movement for preserving the independence of the country and its people."
He said that to consolidate the spirit of this movement, the political and economic independence of every citizen of the country must be ensured.
Tarique Rahman said that those who want to exploit this movement for preserving independence for partisan interests should be watched over by democracy-loving people.
Regarding the compensation for those injured in the July mass uprising, The BNP chairman said that nothing can compensate for the sufferings of the victims.
However, the state can fulfill its responsibility by ensuring the highest level of medical treatment and implementing the political and economic rights for which they took to the streets.
Emphasising the importance of the forthcoming national election, Tarique Rahman said, "If we fail to build a safe and democratic Bangladesh, then such lamentations and mourning assemblies will continue in the future."
He called upon everyone to write the victorious saga of democracy.