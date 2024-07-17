Dhaka University: Protesters hold coffin procession, police use sound grenades

Quota reform protesters have brought out a coffin procession on the Dhaka University campus, after offering absentee funeral prayers in front of the vice chancellor’s residence.

The police used multiple sound grenades and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Until the filing of this report around 4:15 pm, the police continued to use sound grenades to disperse the protests.

Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, joint commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo that the policemen dispersed the procession with permission from the vice chancellor to safeguard the VC residence and adjacent areas.