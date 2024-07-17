Dhaka University: Protesters hold coffin procession, police use sound grenades
Quota reform protesters have brought out a coffin procession on the Dhaka University campus, after offering absentee funeral prayers in front of the vice chancellor’s residence.
The police used multiple sound grenades and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Until the filing of this report around 4:15 pm, the police continued to use sound grenades to disperse the protests.
Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, joint commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo that the policemen dispersed the procession with permission from the vice chancellor to safeguard the VC residence and adjacent areas.
Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, claimed the police attacked them during a peaceful procession following the absentee funeral prayers.
Earlier, a large number of students had marched to the VC Chattar around 4:00 pm and joined a group already there.
The prayers were called at the Raju Memorial Sculpture for those who have been killed during clashes between protesters and the police, as well as pro-government organisations like Jubo League and Chhatra League on the previous day.
However, the protesters could not hold the programme at the declared spot as a large number of policemen took positions on all the adjacent roads and restricted entry to the Raju Memorial Sculpture areas.
During the events, the police detained Akhter Hossain, former social service secretary of the DU Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), and another protester.
Protesters claimed that Akhter, along with some other students, had gone to the Raju Memorial Sculpture area before the scheduled time. At one stage, an altercation ensued between Akhter and the on-duty policemen, and it prompted them to detain him.
When reporters approached to understand the situation, the police lobbed two sound grenades at them. Solaiman, a journalist from Channel S, sustained injuries in the incident and is now receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The protesters then moved to the VC Chattar area and offered absentee funeral prayers there.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League, under the banner of freedom fighters, students, and masses, held a similar prayer programme in front of the national museum in the Shahbagh area. Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil was present on the occassion.
Some Jubo League and Chhatra League members were seen checking the mobile phones of Dhaka University students leaving the campus through Shahbagh.
They beat up at least three students after checking their phones. The police protected two of the victims, while the third took refuge at the Shahbagh police station.
The Dhaka University authorities announced an indefinite closure and ordered the students to leave the residential halls within 6:00pm on Wednesday.
The quota reform protesters rejected the Dhaka University authorities’ decision and declined to leave the residential halls.
Sarjis Alam, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said they would not accept the decision to vacate the halls as the country is not facing any disaster like situation that may lead to such a decision.