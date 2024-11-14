Dr Yunus inaugurates waiting lounge for relatives at Dhaka airport
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has inaugurated a comfortable waiting lounge for the expatriate workers and their relatives at the multilevel car parking area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.
The chief adviser opened the lounge after returning home this evening from the global climate meet - COP29 - held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on Thursday.
While inaugurating the waiting lounge, Dr Yunus said before going to Azerbaijan, he inaugurated a lounge at the airport for expatriate workers, which is dedicated to expatriates so that they can use it comfortably while going abroad and returning home.
"And today, the waiting lounge was inaugurated for the relatives of expatriates," he added.
Dr Yunus sought opinion and suggestions from the relatives of expatriates so that this waiting lounge can be made more comfortable for them.
Commenting that he was very happy to inaugurate this lounge for the relatives of expatriates, the chief adviser spoke to the relatives of the expatriates who were present while opening the waiting lounge.
The new lounge has been arranged with a designated waiting room, a baby care room, prayers places for both men and women and a low-cost cafeteria.
The civil aviation authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has arranged the spacious and comfortable waiting lounge on the second floor of the multilevel car parking area at the airport for the esteemed expatriates and their families' convenience.
The CAAB has taken the initiative to serve the expatriate workers and their acquaintances who arrive at the airport much earlier on their flight from remote areas of the country.
On 11 November, Prof Yunus inaugurated a special lounge named "Probashi Lounge" for the country's migrant workers inside the HSIA.
The Probashi Lounge is a first of its kind at the Dhaka airport to offer Bangladeshi migrant workers some space to take rest and get subsidized food for refreshments.