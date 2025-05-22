INMA World Congress 2025 begins in New York

The International News Media Association’s (INMA) 85th annual World Congress of News Media conference kicked off in New York on Wednesday.

From 21 to 23 May, this global summit will feature high-level discussions and expert-led seminars on the ongoing challenges and opportunities in the media industry. The theme of this year’s World Congress is “How to Turn Ecosystem Chaos into Media Opportunity.”

INMA’s Executive Director Earl J Wilkinson said the Congress will explore how the future of news media will evolve—addressing major issues such as global geopolitics, the decline of search engines, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), and economic crises.