INMA World Congress 2025 begins in New York
The International News Media Association’s (INMA) 85th annual World Congress of News Media conference kicked off in New York on Wednesday.
From 21 to 23 May, this global summit will feature high-level discussions and expert-led seminars on the ongoing challenges and opportunities in the media industry. The theme of this year’s World Congress is “How to Turn Ecosystem Chaos into Media Opportunity.”
INMA’s Executive Director Earl J Wilkinson said the Congress will explore how the future of news media will evolve—addressing major issues such as global geopolitics, the decline of search engines, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), and economic crises.
Among the key events of this year’s World Congress was the study tour, which kicked off the programme. As part of this, on Monday and Tuesday, 83 media representatives visited the offices of top New York-based news outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, BBC, The Guardian, and Reuters. Following this, the two-day main conference began at the Times Center in New York on 21 and 22 May.
On the final evening of the main conference, the World Media Awards 2025 will be presented. A Global Media Awards Dinner will be held in the ballroom of New York’s Edison Hotel for this occasion. This year, 839 entries were submitted from 286 media brands across 49 countries.
On 23 May, a deep strategic session will be held at the Lincoln Centre. In addition, the conference will feature networking events, Ask Me Anything sessions, and direct exchanges with global media leaders.
The summit provides an important platform to share experiences of global trends, innovative ideas, and successful transformations for delegates from Bangladesh and South Asia.
Representatives from Prothom Alo and The Daily Star are attending this year’s World Congress from Bangladesh.