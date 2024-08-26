Janmashtami today

Janmashtami, one of the major festivals of the Hindu community commemorating the birth of Lord Sri Krishna, is being be celebrated countrywide today, Monday with due religious fervour and gaiety.

According to the Hindu mythology, Sri Krishna was born on the eighth day of dark fortnight in the Bangla month of Bhadra and he takes birth in ages in the world to safeguard the good and pious people from the hands of malevolent people by establishing truth, justice and beauty in the society.

It is usually observed on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraban or Bhadra.

News agency BSS adds: The day of Janmashtami is a public holiday in Bangladesh.