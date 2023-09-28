Climate migrants in 5 cities see their livelihood opportunities improved

Climate migrants living in city slums in five cities across Bangladesh have seen their livelihood opportunities improved over the last five years, said a press release.

The Urban Management of Internal Migration due to Climate Change (UMIMCC)/Urban Management of Migration and Livelihoods (UMML) project carried out a range of measures in Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Khulna, Satkhira, and Barishal in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Welfare (MoSW).

The project wrap-up event was held on Wednesday at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden where they presented activities and accomplishments to the partners and stakeholders.

The project was funded by the German Federal Government and Co-Funded by the European Union (EU).