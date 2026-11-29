The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has confirmed cases of whooping cough in the capital. Government officials say there is no reason to panic, as treatment for the disease is available in the country.

Amid the ongoing measles outbreak, fresh cases of whooping cough have now been detected.

Whooping cough is a respiratory tract infection. Public health experts say the disease is preventable through vaccination and that its detection has further exposed the gaps in children’s access to vaccines. They say the development is a sign that people’s immunity in the country is weakening.

IEDCR Director Professor Kazi Ahmed Zaki told Prothom Alo on Saturday that cases of whooping cough have been detected in the capital. Five patients had been identified so far, and they were receiving treatment.