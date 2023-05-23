Bureaucrats do not seem to care about anything: Agriculture minister

The government has been providing many stimulus packages for development in different industrial sectors including the agricultural sector. At the same time, it has enacted several laws to facilitate the initiative. But the benefits and laws are not being implemented properly due to the reckless attitude of the bureaucrats and systemic weakness, remarked Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Monday.

The minister was addressing a programme to hand over awards honouring 44 personalities as commercially important persons (CIPs) in 2021 as the chief guest at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital.