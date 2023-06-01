Cabinet approves budget proposal for FY2023-24

The cabinet has approved the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place the budget in parliament within a short time.

The cabinet approved the proposed budget for the new fiscal year during a meeting presided over by prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday.

A member of the cabinet, who was present at the meeting, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

The size of the budget this time is Tk 7.6 trillion.