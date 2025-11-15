High security ahead of verdict against Sheikh Hasina: Home adviser

Home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday said the law enforcement agencies have already taken all required preparations to prevent any untoward incident centering the verdict to be announced on Monday against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The verdict against Sheikh Hasina and others on allegations of crimes against humanity must be announced on 17 November. The law enforcement agencies have already completed their necessary preparations to prevent any unpleasant incident anyhwere across the country centering the verdict," he said.

The home adviser made the remarks in response to a query from newsperson at the Patuakhali Circuit House. He also said that the 13th parliamentary election will be held in the first half of February prior to the Ramadan.

Mentioning that the Election Commission will announce the election schedule, he said the law enforcement agencies have been kept ready.