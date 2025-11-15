High security ahead of verdict against Sheikh Hasina: Home adviser
Home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday said the law enforcement agencies have already taken all required preparations to prevent any untoward incident centering the verdict to be announced on Monday against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
"The verdict against Sheikh Hasina and others on allegations of crimes against humanity must be announced on 17 November. The law enforcement agencies have already completed their necessary preparations to prevent any unpleasant incident anyhwere across the country centering the verdict," he said.
The home adviser made the remarks in response to a query from newsperson at the Patuakhali Circuit House. He also said that the 13th parliamentary election will be held in the first half of February prior to the Ramadan.
Mentioning that the Election Commission will announce the election schedule, he said the law enforcement agencies have been kept ready.
"The people alongside with political parties are now election oriented. The political parties have announced the names of their candidates. The polls will be held in a peaceful manner," he said.
The law enforcement agencies will be in field for election duties for nine days ---five days before election, election day and three days after polls--- to maintain the law and order, he also said.
Special operations will be conducted across the country before the election, he said.
The home adviser said around 150,000 police personnel, 550,000 Ansar, 100,000 army men, 35,000 BGB, 500 Navy, 8,000 RAB and 4000 coast guard members will be deployed to ensure a peaceful election next year.`
He earlier visited Bangladesh Coast Guard base and Patuakhali district Police Lines.
Jahangir later left Patuakhali for Kuakata. He is scheduled to visit camps of Tourist Police and River Police in Kuakata.