Anwar Ibrahim accords warm reception to Tarique Rahman at Perdana Putra

Following the reception, a smartly turned-out contingent of the Malaysian Armed Forces presented a guard of honour to Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman on the red carpet.

During the ceremony, the national anthems of Bangladesh and Malaysia were played.

After the welcome ceremony, Tarique Rahman introduced the members of his delegation to the Malaysian Prime Minister. In the same manner, his Malaysian counterpart introduced members of his cabinet to the Bangladesh prime minister.

Following the formal introductions, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman signed the visitors’ book before entering the building.