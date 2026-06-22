Anwar Ibrahim accords warm reception to Tarique Rahman at Perdana Putra
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim accorded a warm red-carpet welcome to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday.
Around 8:30 am local time (Monday), Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his spouse Zubaida Rahman left the Shangri-La Hotel in a motorcade and arrived at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office, Perdana Putra, in Putrajaya at 9:00 am.
Upon arrival, they were warmly received by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse, Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.
Following the reception, a smartly turned-out contingent of the Malaysian Armed Forces presented a guard of honour to Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman on the red carpet.
During the ceremony, the national anthems of Bangladesh and Malaysia were played.
After the welcome ceremony, Tarique Rahman introduced the members of his delegation to the Malaysian Prime Minister. In the same manner, his Malaysian counterpart introduced members of his cabinet to the Bangladesh prime minister.
Following the formal introductions, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman signed the visitors’ book before entering the building.
Then Anwar Ibrahim accompanied the Bangladesh Prime Minister to the fifth floor via elevator, where the two leaders joined a one-on-one meeting.
Meanwhile, to welcome the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, the national flags of Bangladesh and Malaysia were displayed along both sides of the long road from the airport leading to the Prime Minister’s Office complex in Putrajaya. In front of the Prime Minister’s Office, the flags of Malaysia and Bangladesh were also raised in a row at Putrajaya Madani Square.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived here yesterday (Sunday) on a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.