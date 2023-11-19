Bangladesh envoy Imran presents credentials to Colombia president

Bangladesh ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran, concurrently accredited to Colombia, has recently presented his credentials to president of the Republic of Colombia Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego.

Ambassador Imran formally presented his credentials to the Colombian president at a colorful ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, on 8 November, says a press release of foreign ministry.

Upon his arrival at the presidential Palace, the Bangladesh ambassador was greeted with a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Presidential Guard Regiment.

He was later introduced to Colombian president Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego. Acting foreign minister Francisco J Coy G and senior officials were present on the occasion.