Bangladesh Railway: Costs exceed double the profit

Bangladesh Railway is spending more than Tk 2.5 to earn Tk 1. This state-owned public transport agency has been running on loss for years. The railway has taken a series of initiatives to reduce this gap between income and expenditure. Their target is to reduce the gap to below Tk 2 per Tk 1 profit within a short time. The government wants to make the railways profitable in the long term.

The railway sources say the authorities have taken up short, mid and long-term plans for cost cutting. The railway wants to stress on curbing maintenance costs instead raising fares and increase revenue through operating more trains on routes that make more profit and by leasing out the vast land properties owned by Bangladesh Railway. Besides, it has set a target to reduce maintenance waste.

Railway figures show it earned Tk 8.36 billion in the six months from July to December last year from passengers, freight and other sectors. At the same time, it spent Tk 21.48 billion. The deficit from the railways stands at more than 20 billion on average each year in recent times. The railway cost was Tk 1.45 for earning Tk 1 in 2005.