Advisors don't need safe exit, the nation does: Asif Nazrul
Law advisor Asif Nazrul said, “There’s a lot of talk about a safe exit. But we, the advisors, know for sure that none of us need any safe exit.”
He made these remarks today, Saturday, at a national consultation titled “Draft National Human Rights Commission Ordinance 2025” held at a hotel in the capital. The event was organised by the law ministry.
Asif Nazrul said, “It is the nation Bangladesh that needs a safe exit. For the past 55 years, there has been misrule, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. We need a safe exit from this dreadful state structure.”Speaking about lawmaking, advisor Asif Nazrul said, “We may be drafting some very good laws, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the country will automatically become good. I’m past the age to have such expectations.”
The advisor remarked that there has been a failure in institution-building. He said, “There is criticism of the 1972 Constitution, but it also had some good provisions. One of those was that the President would appoint the Chief Justice independently, free from political influence. But the President was never able to do that. It always happened according to the Prime Minister’s wishes. There were Chief Justices who led the destruction of human rights, who led the destruction of democracy in Bangladesh. Unfortunately, some of those judges are still around. The government is now working on reforms.”
Asif Nazrul commented that a good law is like a strong foundation, but there’s no point in building a bad structure on top of it. He said that institutions themselves must be good. “After coming into government, I’ve realised that everything is individual-centered, institution-centered,” he added.
Also speaking at the event were advisors to the interim government, Adilur Rahman Khan, advisor for industries, housing and public works), Syeda Rizwana Hasan, advisor for environment, forest and climate change, and water resources, as well as Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman.
Recently, in an interview with a television channel, Nahid Islam, the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), had said, “Many of the advisors have established liaisons with different political parties and are thinking about their own safe exits.” His remarks sparked wide discussion and debate on Facebook.
The advisors also spoke on the issue. In a Facebook post on 9 October, Advisor to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Fouzul Kabir Khan, said that if, at the age of over seventy-two, he had to think about a safe exit, it would be a matter of deep regret.
The previous day, on 8 October, Adviser for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, responding to questions from journalists at the Secretariat, said that Nahid Islam himself needed to clarify which advisors were seeking a safe exit. “If he ever clarifies that, then the government may comment on it,” she said.
Today, the law adviser also spoke on the issue.