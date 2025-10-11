Advisors don't need safe exit, the nation does: Asif Nazrul

Law advisor Asif Nazrul said, “There’s a lot of talk about a safe exit. But we, the advisors, know for sure that none of us need any safe exit.”

He made these remarks today, Saturday, at a national consultation titled “Draft National Human Rights Commission Ordinance 2025” held at a hotel in the capital. The event was organised by the law ministry.

Asif Nazrul said, “It is the nation Bangladesh that needs a safe exit. For the past 55 years, there has been misrule, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. We need a safe exit from this dreadful state structure.”Speaking about lawmaking, advisor Asif Nazrul said, “We may be drafting some very good laws, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the country will automatically become good. I’m past the age to have such expectations.”