EU will not send a full-fledged observation team to the coming election

A letter was sent to the Election Commission (EC) and the government yesterday, Wednesday (20 September), informing them of this decision taken by the European Union's Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Several sources aware of the letter confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

In the letter sent to the election commission and the government, it was said that Josep Borrell has taken the decision not to send a full-fledged observation team to observe the forthcoming election in Bangladesh due to shortage of EU funds for election observation in 2023-24.

The EU letter also stated that it is not adequately clear enough at the moment as to whether all the required criteria will be met during the national election in Bangladesh. Despite this decision, the letter added, the EU is looking into other alternative to remain with the election process.