Fahmida Azim wins Pulitzer 2022 in Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

Bangladeshi-born American illustrator and author Fahmida Azim has been named one of the members of a 2022 Pulitzer-winning team for illustrated reporting and commentary for their work in the American online media organisation Insider.

Fahmida, alongside her winning team members Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey of Insider in New York has been awarded for an illustrated report titled “How I Escaped a Chinese Internment Camp”, which was published by the Insider website on 28 December last year.

The official Pulitzer website mentioned that the team got nominated for the award for using graphic reportage and the comics medium to tell a powerful yet intimate story of the Chinese oppression of the Uighurs, making the issue accessible to a wider public.

The first-ever Bangladeshi-born American illustrator and storyteller winning the most prestigious prize in Journalism, Fahmida’s work centres on themes of identity, culture, and autonomy.

She and her art have been seen in The New York Times, NPR, Glamour, Scientific American, The Intercept, Vice, and more. She has also illustrated a number of books including her own stereotype-shattering project Muslim Women Are Everything (HarperDesign, 2020).

Apart from her professional works, Fahmida enjoys drawing real people living extraordinary lives, fictional people living beautifully ordinary lives, and food.

Originally from Bangladesh, Fahmida now lives and creates in Seattle, Washington, according to the short bio on Fahmida Azim published on The Pulitzer Prizes website.

