Fahmida Azim wins Pulitzer 2022 in Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

The first-ever Bangladeshi-born American illustrator and storyteller winning the most prestigious prize in Journalism, Fahmida’s work centres on themes of identity, culture, and autonomy.
She and her art have been seen in The New York Times, NPR, Glamour, Scientific American, The Intercept, Vice, and more. She has also illustrated a number of books including her own stereotype-shattering project Muslim Women Are Everything (HarperDesign, 2020).
Apart from her professional works, Fahmida enjoys drawing real people living extraordinary lives, fictional people living beautifully ordinary lives, and food.
Originally from Bangladesh, Fahmida now lives and creates in Seattle, Washington, according to the short bio on Fahmida Azim published on The Pulitzer Prizes website.