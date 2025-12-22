Interim govt has undermined its legitimacy in many ways: Debapriya Bhattacharya

In continuation of this, the Editors’ Council, the organisation of newspaper editors, and the media owners’ body Newspaper Owners’ Association (NOAB) jointly organised the protest meeting titled “Bangladesh under Mob Violence” at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

Leaders of various political parties, members of professional organisations, business groups, journalists’ organisations, representatives of civil society, lawyers and people from different walks of life attended the protest meeting to express solidarity. After the meeting, they formed a human chain on the road beside the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

In his speech at the meeting, Debapriya Bhattacharya said the government should remember that it is not an elected government, though it may be a legitimate one. An unelected government has the capacity and authority to govern only as long as it retains moral legitimacy. Through this incident, the current government has undermined its legitimacy in many ways. If it cannot restore that legitimacy, there is doubt as to whether it will be able to uphold the process of transition and the ideals of the uprising in the days ahead.