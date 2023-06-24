Ensure that perpetrators of human rights violations not deployed on UN peacekeeping missions

United Nations under secretary general Jean Pierre Lacroix must prioritise a review of human rights violations by the security forces in Bangladesh during his visit to the country and ensure that perpetrators of human rights violations in the country do not get deployed on UN peacekeeping missions.

Bangladesh has a three-decade long history of providing forces for UN peacekeeping missions and is one of the largest contributors in the world, the Amnesty International said in a statement on Friday.

The organisation said this is concerning, given the human rights violations perpetrated by the Bangladeshi security forces, especially the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in the past.

RAB officers, consists of Bangladeshi Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Guards, and police force, are accused of carrying out enforced disappearances, extra judicial executions, torture, and other ill-treatment, targeting opposition politicians, human rights defenders, dissenters, and activists, it added.

When the United States imposed sanctions against RAB, the statement read, they reportedly launched a campaign of threats, intimidation, and harassment against families of forcibly disappeared persons, human rights defenders, and the civil society.