JSS seeks judicial inquiry for recent violence in CHT

Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samity (JSS) has demanded judicial investigation into the violence that took place in Khagrachhari, Dighinala and Rangamati on 18-20 September.

The JSS termed the violence as ‘communal attack’ in a report today.

The report said Bangali settlers, in cooperation with certain quarters, carried out communal attacks and arson on Jumma (hill) people, their houses and business establishments including the office of Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council in Khagracchari Sadar and Dighinala on 18-19 September and Rangamati Sadar on 20 September.

Four Jumma people were killed and over a hundred were injured in the attacks, the JSS said.

JSS’ assistant secretary for information and publicity Sajib Chakma sent the report to the media. After an armed battle for two decades, JSS signed the Chittagong Hill Tracts peace treaty with the Bangladesh government in 1997. The organisation’s chief Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma (Shantu Larma) is now chairman of Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council, which was established through the peace treaty.