VisionSpring brings stakeholders together to advance clear vision for safer roads

Policymakers, transport leaders and road safety advocates have called for institutionalizing regular vision screenings for professional drivers, emphasizing that uncorrected eyesight remains a critical yet preventable risk factor behind road crashes in the country.

The call was made at a stakeholder consultation held at a hotel in the capital on Thursday (29 October) to mark National Road Safety Day 2026. Global social enterprise VisionSpring organized the event under its flagship initiative, “See to Be Safe.”

Addressing the event as chief guest, State Minister for the Road Transport and Highways Division and the Ministry of Railways, Habibur Rashid Habib, MP, said road safety cannot be achieved through better infrastructure and traffic management alone without prioritizing the physical health and eyesight of drivers.