Political challenges in Bangladesh likely to increase this year: ICG

Brussels-based International Crisis Group (ICG) on Thursday said the political challenges in Bangladesh are likely to increase this year as political parties and other key players negotiate over reforms and jockey for electoral advantage, stressing that 'interim government's honeymoon' period is truly over.

"Free, fair and peaceful polls will be paramount for restoring Bangladeshi people's faith in electoral politics," said Crisis Group's Senior Consultant on Myanmar and Bangladesh Thomas Kean commenting on the "EU Watchlist" published by the group.

He said the 'honeymoon period' for Bangladesh's interim government is now well and truly over.

With elections approaching, Bangladesh's interim government is under pressure to deliver on its promised reforms, according to the excerpt of the Bangladesh part from the Watch List 2025 "Bangladesh: The Dilemmas of a Democratic Transition."

Less than six months after a popular uprising ousted long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's interim government has announced fresh elections, to be held between December 2025 and June 2026.

Each year, Crisis Group publishes an "EU Watchlist", identifying where the European Union and its member states can enhance prospects for peace.

This year's list includes entries on Bangladesh as well as Moldova, Colombia, North Korea, Sudan, the Great Lakes, Ukraine, Syria, Israel-Palestine and Iran.