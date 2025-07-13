Consensus Commission, parties resume Bangladesh’s reform talks
The 12th day of second-round reform talks between the National Consensus Commission and the political parties began today, Sunday to discuss several constitutional issues.
The discussion, presided over by Consensus Commission's vice chair Prof Ali Riaz, began at 11:00 am at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.
A number of important issues, including the declaration of state of emergency and the appointment of Chief Justice are scheduled to be discussed in Sunday's dialogue.
Some 30 political parties are taking part in the talks to present their respective positions on the proposed reforms.
Following the talks, the National Consensus Commission is expected to finalise and announce the National Charter, a reform roadmap.
On 2 June, Chief Adviser and Commission Chairman Prof Muhammad Yunus inaugurated the second round of dialogues.
Formed on 15 February, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, the Commission was tasked with forging a unified national stance on crucial state reforms.
The Commission launched its first round of talks on 20 March, engaging with 33 political parties and alliances before concluding the round on 19 May.