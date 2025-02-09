Those who attempt to destabilise the country will be arrested: Home affairs advisor
Referring to the joint forces' special operation, Operation Devil Hunt, which began nationwide on Saturday, Home Affairs Advisor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated, “Those who attempt to destabilise the country will be arrested.”
He made this remark while speaking to journalists after inaugurating a newly constructed building of the Soil Institute in Khamarbari, Dhaka, on Sunday.
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury further said, “Those who seek to destabilise the country—those who violate the law, miscreants, and terrorists—will be arrested.”
A meeting was held at the Home Ministry yesterday, in coordination with law enforcement agencies, to address the recent terrorist attack on students and the public in Gazipur. During the meeting, it was decided that Operation Devil Hunt would be launched by the joint forces to maintain law and order and bring the perpetrators to justice.
On Friday night, a group of 15-16 people was attacked at the residence of former Liberation War Affairs Minister and Awami League leader AKM Mozammel in Gazipur. Almost all of the victims were students.
Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement claimed that the students had gone to the scene after receiving news of an attempted robbery. However, they were assaulted upon arrival.
Following this incident, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee staged protests in Gazipur throughout the day on Saturday. In response to the demonstrations, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner issued an apology for his negligence.
Later in the evening, at around 6:30 pm, a student was shot by unidentified assailants in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office. As a consequence, the officer-in-charge of Gazipur Sadar Police Station, Arifur Rahman, was removed from his post.
After visiting Dhaka Medical College Hospital yesterday morning to meet the injured students, the Home Affairs Advisor assured that all those involved in the attack would be identified and brought to justice.