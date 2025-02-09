Those who attempt to destabilise the country will be arrested: Home affairs advisor

Referring to the joint forces' special operation, Operation Devil Hunt, which began nationwide on Saturday, Home Affairs Advisor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated, “Those who attempt to destabilise the country will be arrested.”

He made this remark while speaking to journalists after inaugurating a newly constructed building of the Soil Institute in Khamarbari, Dhaka, on Sunday.

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury further said, “Those who seek to destabilise the country—those who violate the law, miscreants, and terrorists—will be arrested.”