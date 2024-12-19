Road transport adviser gives a month ultimatum to BRTA officials

BRTA is the apex body in the road transport sector in the country.

While talking to the media after the meeting, the road transport adviser said, “BRTA has been given one month’s time. They must improve the situation. Availability of the driving licenses must be ensured. It must ensure no vehicle without fitness certificate could ply on the city roads and, if necessary, it could take help from the private sector to issue fitness certificates.”

He also spoke about identifying the points where traffic jams are intense. The jams appear more at level crossings and the mouth of flyovers, he remarked.

He stated that traffic police have been directed to take actions within two days so that the situation improves visibly within the next week. If the traffic jams are created for illegally parked vehicles, those have to be seized instead of fining the owner.