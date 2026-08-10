Zubaida Rahman joins ‘She Leads Tomorrow’ to celebrate future women leaders

The United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office, UN Women and UNOPS Bangladesh, jointly celebrated the leadership, resilience and aspirations of the next generation of women leaders through ‘She Leads Tomorrow,’ the National Dissemination Event of the project ‘Enhancing Women's Political Leadership through SDG 5 and SDG 16 Localisation in Bangladesh’, held Sunday at the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka, reports a press release.

Supported by the Joint SDG Fund. The initiative has empowered more than 1,000 adolescent girls and young women to become leaders and changemakers in their communities.

The event brought together senior government officials, Members of Parliament, diplomats, United Nations representatives, development partners, civil society leaders, academics, media personalities and young women leaders to celebrate the project's achievements and discuss the future of women's political leadership and inclusive governance in Bangladesh.