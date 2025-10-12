Plan to keep officers in military custody during tribunal proceedings

According to relevant sources, the army intends to keep the 15 officers who have been taken into custody following the issuance of arrest warrants in three cases filed for crimes against humanity, under military custody until the completion of their trials.

As per the military authorities current consideration, these accused officers will remain in military custody until the conclusion of the judicial proceedings.

On scheduled hearing dates, the army will produce them before the International Crimes Tribunal and upon completion of court proceedings, will take them back into custody.