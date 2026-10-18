Ekushey Book Fair 2027 to begin on 7 January
The Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2027 will begin on 7 January and continue until 6 February. The information was announced in a press release issued by Bangla Academy on Sunday.
According to the press release, a meeting with publishers’ representatives was held on the morning of 13 October at the Shaheed Munier Chowdhury Conference Room at Bangla Academy.
The dates for the 2027 fair were decided unanimously by the publishers’ representatives at the meeting held to discuss the organisation of the book fair.
The meeting was chaired by Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury. Cultural Affairs Ministry adviser Zahed Ur Rahman and ministry secretary Yasmin Begum were also present.