Protesters board metro rail in shorts to protest harassment of athlete trainer

Several young men boarded a metro train wearing shorts to protest the police harassment of an athlete trainer at a metro station after police deemed his shorts “indecent”.

Five young men staged the protest wearing shorts at Dhaka’s Farmgate Metro Station at around 7:00 am today, Thursday.

On 27 September morning, police allegedly harassed athlete trainer Sazzad Hossain at the same station when he tried to board a metro train wearing a T-shirt and shorts.