India's financial assistance lowest in 12 years during interim government

India has provided Bangladesh with approximately 15.57 billion rupees in financial assistance over the past 12 years.

However, the amount has dropped to its lowest level in more than a decade during the tenure of the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Just five years ago, India was providing over 2 billion rupees annually. Under the interim government, that figure dropped to 250 million rupees—the lowest in the past 12 years.

The information was disclosed by India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in response to a question during a session of the Lok Sabha last Friday. The data on financial assistance reflects this decline.

Lok Sabha member TR Baalu had asked how much assistance Bangladesh had received since the 2014–15 fiscal year.

In a written reply, Kirti Vardhan Singh provided the details.