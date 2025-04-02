Night guard shot dead in Savar

A night guard was shot dead on Monday night in the Baspatti area of Savar, police said.

The victim, identified as Rubel Mia, 32, was the son of Nur Mohammad Khalifa. He had been working as a night guard in the area for the past two months.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Savar Model Police Station Jewel Mia said on Tuesday police recovered the body from the hospital and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka for an autopsy. The motive behind the murder remains unclear.