Night guard shot dead in Savar
A night guard was shot dead on Monday night in the Baspatti area of Savar, police said.
The victim, identified as Rubel Mia, 32, was the son of Nur Mohammad Khalifa. He had been working as a night guard in the area for the past two months.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Savar Model Police Station Jewel Mia said on Tuesday police recovered the body from the hospital and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka for an autopsy. The motive behind the murder remains unclear.
According to Rubel’s wife, Rahima Begum, her husband received a phone call around 11:00 pm and left the house shortly afterward.
Soon after, she was informed that he had been shot by unidentified individuals and found lying in the Baspatti area.
Local residents rescued him and took him to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Hornath Sarker Ornab, an emergency doctor at the hospital, said, “Rubel was brought in dead. There was a deep wound on his face, which appears to be from a bullet.”
While the motive for the killing remains unknown, preparations are underway to file a case, said the OC.