Latifur Rahman’s 6th death anniversary today

Latifur Rahman remains one of the most respected figures in Bangladesh’s business community. Widely admired for his integrity and ethical business practices, he earned a reputation as a principled and socially responsible business leader.

In recognition of his commitment to responsible business, the Business for Peace Foundation in Oslo, Norway, honoured him with the prestigious Oslo Business for Peace Award in 2012.

Throughout his career, he received numerous national and international accolades as an honest and successful entrepreneur.

Latifur Rahman also made a recognised contribution to establishing independent media in Bangladesh. He founded Prothom Alo, the country’s most widely read Bangla newspaper, and The Daily Star, the leading English-language daily, both of which operate under independent editorial policies.