Embassy of Algeria commemorates 71st anniversary of liberation revolution

The Embassy of Algeria in Bangladesh hosted a solemn and dignified ceremony to commemorate the 71st Anniversary of the Start of the Glorious Liberation Revolution of 1 November 1954, marking a defining chapter in Algeria’s struggle for independence and human dignity.

The grand event, held at Le Meridien Dhaka on Saturday, brought together a distinguished assembly of high-ranking government and military officials, senior Islamic scholars, civil society representatives, prominent business leaders, members of the Chamber of Commerce, academics, think tank experts, leading journalists, cultural figures, and student leaders, says a press release.

The programme commenced with the national anthems of Algeria and Bangladesh, performed by the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP team, followed by one minute of silence in honour of Algeria’s martyrs. The recitation of the Holy Quran was rendered by Alhaz Hafez Kari Mawlana Rofique Ahmad Osmani, Secretary General of Bangladesh Kari Shomity, and Surat Al-Fatiha was recited by Ms. Sarah Ines Saidani, daughter of Abdelouahab Saidani. A solemn prayer was then offered by Anwarul Hoque, Khatib of Gulshan Jame Mosque, invoking divine blessings for peace and prosperity.