Human chain in front of parliament
MPs should not allow the president to deliver a speech: Asif Mahmud
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, spokesperson for the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said that Bangladesh is now divided into two camps: one supporting fascism and the other opposing it. He urged members of parliament who stand against fascism to prevent the president from delivering a speech in the parliament and to raise demands for his impeachment.
Asif Mahmud made the remarks today, Thursday, at a human chain in front of the south plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (national parliament building). He spoke shortly after the session of the 13th National Parliament began a little after 11:00 am.
He said they have gathered in front of the parliament on behalf of the people of the country, not merely on behalf of the NCP. He also announced that they would remain there until the parliamentary session concluded.
Addressing members of parliament, Asif Mahmud said that if MPs wished to return to their constituencies and speak to the people with confidence and dignity, they must remove what he described as the final symbol and mark of fascism, the current president.
He also said that reforms must be implemented in accordance with the public mandate expressed in the referendum on the July National Charter. According to him, those involved in the killings and injuries during the July mass uprising must face justice.
Asif Mahmud said that today marks the first session of a democratic government and a democratic parliament. It should therefore be a day of national celebration. However, he added, they had instead been compelled to stand in front of the parliament to press their demands.
He also alleged that identified “fascists” were being granted bail in various places. He further claimed that public confidence in the judicial proceedings of the International Crimes Tribunal has been undermined. He called on the members of parliament to take a strong stand on these issues.
At the human chain, NCP Joint Convener Sarwar Tushar presented three demands. He said they were calling for the immediate swearing-in of the reform council, the impeachment of the president, and the trial of those responsible for the July killings.
Others present at the event included NCP central leader Monira Sharmin, Jatiya Sramik Shakti convener Mazhar Fakir along with various other party leaders and activists. Also present were family members of those killed or injured in the July mass uprising, including Ainun Nahar, the mother of martyr Naima Sultana.
Ainun Nahar said their children had sacrificed their lives for a new Bangladesh and to bring about change. However, she said, that had not happened yet. She accused the authorities of delaying the implementation of the July Charter and said they would not accept such delays. She added that they do not want to see the “fascist president” in this parliament anymore.
Participants in the human chain carried placards bearing slogans such as: “The constitutional reform council must take oath and implement reforms according to the referendum,” “Justice must be ensured for the July killings,” “The President must be impeached,” “We demand implementation of the July National Charter,” and “No more delays over July.”