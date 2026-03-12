MPs should not allow the president to deliver a speech: Asif Mahmud

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, spokesperson for the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said that Bangladesh is now divided into two camps: one supporting fascism and the other opposing it. He urged members of parliament who stand against fascism to prevent the president from delivering a speech in the parliament and to raise demands for his impeachment.

Asif Mahmud made the remarks today, Thursday, at a human chain in front of the south plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (national parliament building). He spoke shortly after the session of the 13th National Parliament began a little after 11:00 am.

He said they have gathered in front of the parliament on behalf of the people of the country, not merely on behalf of the NCP. He also announced that they would remain there until the parliamentary session concluded.