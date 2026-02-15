We’re preparing to form shadow cabinet: Asif Mahmud

Of the 299 constituencies, the announcement of results for two seats won by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidates remains subject to court injunctions due to loan default cases.

According to the declared results, the BNP secured 209 seats out of 297 announced. Its alliance partners won three additional seats, bringing the BNP-led alliance’s total to 212. With an outright majority, the BNP is set to form the government.

The 11-party electoral alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami secured 77 seats and is poised to assume the role of the parliamentary opposition. Jamaat itself won 68 seats, while the NCP secured six constituencies.