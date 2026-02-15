13th parliament
We’re preparing to form shadow cabinet: Asif Mahmud
National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said that the party is preparing to form a “shadow cabinet”.
He disclosed the information in a post published on his verified Facebook page at 10:16 am on Sunday.
“We are preparing to form a shadow cabinet,” Asif Mahmud writes in the post.
He also outlined its intended role, stating, “The shadow cabinet will work to ensure transparency and accountability and act as a watchdog over overall activities.”
The 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the referendum were held on 12 February. Voting took place in 299 of the 300 constituencies, as polling in Sherpur-3 was cancelled following the death of a Jamaat-e-Islami candidate.
Of the 299 constituencies, the announcement of results for two seats won by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidates remains subject to court injunctions due to loan default cases.
According to the declared results, the BNP secured 209 seats out of 297 announced. Its alliance partners won three additional seats, bringing the BNP-led alliance’s total to 212. With an outright majority, the BNP is set to form the government.
The 11-party electoral alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami secured 77 seats and is poised to assume the role of the parliamentary opposition. Jamaat itself won 68 seats, while the NCP secured six constituencies.
The election commission (EC) published the gazette notification of the successful candidates on Friday night. The newly elected members of parliament (MPs) are scheduled to take oath on Tuesday morning, with the swearing-in of the new cabinet to follow later that afternoon.
BNP chief Tarique Rahman is set to become prime minister. Senior BNP policymakers are currently engaged in preparations to form a new cabinet under his leadership.