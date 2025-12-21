Bangladesh

Chattogram IVAC operations suspended

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Operations at the Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) located in the port city of Chattogram have been suspended starting Sunday due to the recent security situation, according to the Indian Assistant High Commission.

The suspension will remain in effect until further notice. IVAC Bangladesh announced the decision today, Sunday on its official website.

The notice stated that, following a review of the situation, an announcement will be made regarding the resumption of IVAC operations in Chattogram.

Earlier, considering the “ongoing security situation,” IVAC at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka had suspended its operations from 2:00 pm last Wednesday. On that day, multiple organisations associated with the July mass uprising had planned a “March to the Indian High Commission” programme under the banner of the July Unity Front. IVAC in Dhaka resumed normal operations from Thursday morning.

