Speedy Trial Act won't suppress any group or political party: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said a move has been taken to make the Speedy Trial Act permanent, but it is not to suppress any group or political party.

“The enforcement of the Speedy Trial Act to maintain law and order has yielded results. The law will not be used to suppress the opposition, but against those who would enforce blockade and destabilize the law and order,” he said.

The minister said these while replying to questions from reporters after inaugurating the online firearms license renewal programme at the conference room of the home ministry at the secretariat in the afternoon.